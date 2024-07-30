Marana Gets New Luxury Apartment Community

Ascent Companies & Vanderbuild along with property management company, Bryten Real Estate Partners, officially opened Amavida Marana, the newest luxury community in the heart of Marana. 

Amavida Marana features 200 one, two-and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded in-home amenities including smart thermostats, nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood flooring.

Amavida Marana also offers residents unique outdoor amenities not found in many other communities making it a perfect home for outdoor enthusiasts. Residents will have the safety, tranquility and convenience of a private four-acre, gated community park located on the property.

The park has four premier pickleball courts, a playground, a walking and jogging loop, and an enclosed dog park.

“If you want relaxation, recreation or a lush place to work out, having an exclusive park on the community is something all residents can enjoy,” said Amity Dalton, VP of new development at Bryten. “Amavida Marana is a place where residents can find an exceptional place to play and stay active.”

The community also has electric vehicle charging stations, an indoor/outdoor fitness center, swimming pool and hot tub, pet washing stations and a beautifully appointed clubhouse. 

“Whether you want a luxury community, an environment that offers private outdoor spaces, sustainable features or a great location, Amavida Marana has something to fit everyone’s lifestyle,” added Dalton.

Located at 5555 W Ina Rd., Amavida Marana is situated near the 131-mile Chuck Huckelberry Loop, Saguaro National Park, Arizona Pavilions Shopping Center and Tucson Premium Outlets.

Residents will be moving into the community as early as Aug. 1. 

