Marana Celebrates Grand Opening of Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center

The Town of Marana proudly cut the ribbon and welcomed hundreds of community members to the new Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center (MARC) on Saturday, May 3, 2025. The event marked a major milestone for the community, offering a state-of-the-art facility designed to serve people of all ages for decades to come.

The celebration kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a day of family-friendly festivities and public tours of the facility throughout the day.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony began with a presentation of the colors by the Northwest Fire District and Marana Police Honor Guard, and the Marana High School Choir, who performed the National Anthem.

Deputy Director of Marana Parks and Recreation Wayne Barnett served as the event’s emcee. Barnett reflected on the project’s journey and highlighted the center’s impact on the community.

“Eighteen months ago, we met here on this site about 50 yards to the west for the groundbreaking of what is now the Marana Aquatic and Recreation Center, and we can’t wait to welcome you inside,” Barnett said. “We look forward to all the children that we will see learn to swim in the swimming pools here. We look forward to those kids who are going to make their first baskets and their first three pointers on the basketball courts inside of here. We are going to be here with you as you come to celebrate all of those important milestones in your life…we’re going to be here celebrating you and celebrating Marana.”

Speakers at the ceremony included Parks and Recreation Director Jim Conroy, Senior Project Manager Peter Nimmer of Abacus Project Management, Architekton Project Manager Michael Rosso, Executive Director Leigh-Anne Harrison of CHASSE Building Team, Congressman Juan Ciscomani, and Marana Mayor Jon Post.

“This project was planned and designed by the community, and it was built for the community,” said Director Jim Conroy.

Congressman Juan Ciscomani presented Mayor Jon Post with a certificate of recognition and praised the Town’s leadership in bringing the project to fruition. Mayor Post concluded the ceremony by building anticipation ahead of the ribbon cutting.

“I am really excited for this. I’d like to again thank the council—it was truly a labor of love,” said Mayor Post. “Expect more projects like this. We are going to deliver.”

The Town of Marana extended its gratitude to the Mayor and Council, Town leadership, Town of Marana staff, project partners, community partners, first responders, and residents who helped make the MARC a reality.