Casino Del Sol Announces New Name for Grant Road Property

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe has announced the official naming of its new property at 1055 W. Grant Rd. To distinguish this new property from its flagship Casino Del Sol location on Valencia Road, it’s new name is:

Casino Del Sol Vahi Taa’am

“Choosing Vahi Taa’am reflects the culture, language, and vision of the Tribe,” said Amanda Lomayesva, interim CEO of Casino Del Sol. “It symbolizes light and speaks to a bright future for our team members, guests, and the greater Tucson community.”

“Vahi Taa’am” (pronounced vah-hee tah-ahm) is Yoeme (the language of the Pascua Yaqui people) for Three Suns and is used as a location descriptor, not part of the casino’s formal name.

With its prime location off Interstate 10, the property will add to the Tribe and Southern Arizona’s economic footprint with 500 new jobs while providing a new hub for entertainment and hospitality.