Malea Chavez returns to Tucson, where she grew up, to lead the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. Chavez brings an impressive background working in the non-profit arena, extensive experience as a practicing attorney, and a love of the Sonoran desert cultivated in her time here as a student before graduating from Cholla High School.

“I am honored to join the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. I have a deep and long-standing commitment to improving food security and strengthening communities. I have spent my career working with nonprofits, serving on boards and volunteering for organizations that fight against hunger and provide access to essential services,” Chavez says.

Chavez replaces Michael McDonald, who announced his resignation last December. A national search for the next CEO of the Community Food Bank brought in 400 applicants.

“Malea has a unique and powerful combination of abilities. Her experience in non-profits is extensive, both in hunger relief and addressing the root cause of poverty and hunger. We’re excited to welcome her back to Tucson to lead the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona,” said Nathan Rothschild, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Community Food Bank.

Chavez most recently served as the Executive Director of the Women’s Building, a women-led community space in San Francisco that advocates self-determination, gender equality, and social justice.

She started at the Community Food Bank last week.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona was named Food Bank Member of the Year in 2018 by Feeding America, a network of 200 food banks nationwide. Founded in 1976, The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona provides food for people in need, advocacy and nutrition education throughout southern Arizona including Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima and Santa Cruz Counties. For more information visit www.communityfoodbank.org.