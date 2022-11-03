Camp Bow Wow to Open Second Tucson Location

Camp Bow Wow, the leading doggy day care and boarding franchise, opens its newest Tucson East location on Nov. 5 at 7810 E. Broadway Blvd.

Camp Bow Wow Tucson East is locally owned and operated by Alan and Lisa Schrope, who both have worked in the veterinary industry for over 30 years.

The Camp will offer all-inclusive care for pups by providing an exciting and safe environment for all-day play, socialization and boarding. The 6,900-square-foot facility features three large indoor and three outdoor play areas, two luxury suites and 53 spacious cabins for overnight stays, live web cams so pet parents can check in on their dogs any time, and much more. Plus, the first day of Camp is free after a successful same-day interview.

“Our newest Camp in Tucson East brings a premier option to the community’s pet care space with an innovative space that provides the highest levels of safety, fun and enrichment for our four-legged Campers and peace of mind for their parents,” said Alan. “Our premium facility offers cozy cabins for Campers, large play yards and Counselors who are pet CPR certified and trained in Camper health and dog behavior, plus services that include boarding, doggy day care and a range of grooming options.”

Camp Bow Wow Tucson East is open Monday 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.