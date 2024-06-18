Long Realty Cares Foundation Surpasses $4 Million in Grants to Community



The Long Realty Cares Foundation has announced a milestone in its mission to support the Southern Arizona community. The foundation has exceeded $4 million in grants awarded to Southern Arizona nonprofits since its inception in 2002.

This achievement underscores the power of collective effort and the profound impact that can be achieved when a community and organization unite with a shared purpose.

This milestone has been reached largely due to the generous annual donations from Long Realty Company and the unwavering commitment of Long Realty agents and staff, whose contributions constitute the majority of the funding. Many agents and staff members also extend their support by volunteering with local charitable organizations.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has contributed to this milestone,” said Ron Sable, newly appointed foundation president. “Our donors, volunteers, and partners demonstrate extraordinary generosity and dedication. Together, we continue to create lasting positive change in our community.”

Sable brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his new role as president. As former chairman of the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona, a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, and a respected business consultant, Sable has been with Long Realty as an agent since 2013. The foundation board is composed of representative and volunteer Long Realty agents and staff.

Since 2002, the foundation has been committed to identifying and supporting local organizations addressing a wide range of needs, from education and healthcare to housing and social services. Its mission is to offer hope to those needing shelter, sustenance, and comfort, while serving the needs of the communities where we work and live. The $4 million in grants enabled numerous meaningful projects that have significantly improved the quality of life for many individuals and families in Southern Arizona.

Grant recipients have included Youth On Their Own, Tu Nidito, Literacy Connects, Step Up To Justice, Casa de los Niños, Ben’s Bells, Integrative Touch for Kids, Artworks, Greater Vail Community Resources, Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson, Children’s Clinics, and many others.