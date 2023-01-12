Tucson Metro Chamber Shifts to Local Business Advocacy Focus

2022 was a banner year for the Tucson Metro Chamber, earning a consecutive 5-Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. That puts it in the top 2% of more than 7,000 chambers in the country. President & CEO Michael Guymon was named to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Committee of 100, elected vice chair of the Arizona Chamber Executives, and established the Coalition Against Retail Theft to develop solutions to many of our members’ crime and theft concerns.

This month, the Tucson Metro Chamber shifted gears from its historical stance of involvement with local and statewide government affairs issues to targeting local issues in its business advocacy efforts. This decision was made to make the most positive impact on behalf of its members and the challenges they face. Moreover, Tucson Metro Chamber’s efforts to keep its advocacy efforts closer to home will expand its ability to develop solutions businesses within the community face that lead to greater economic vitality for Tucson.

“As the voice of business for our region, it is prudent to make sure our focus is centered on local business advocacy,” said Guymon. “It is for that reason I feel it is important to reflect that vision and rename our department in charge of that work to Business Advocacy.”

Along with this polestar, the Tucson Metro Chamber is actively seeking a business advocacy specialist to assist in the Chamber’s local business advocacy efforts and to ensure that more eyes are on agendas and policies coming from the City of Tucson and Pima County and more ears are to the ground looking out for issues affecting the business community.

Alexa Scholl, director of business advocacy at Tucson Metro Chamber, said, “I am excited about this title and department name change. It better encompasses our mission to champion an environment where your business thrives and our community prospers.”

For anyone interested in learning more about the business advocacy specialist role and becoming part of the Tucson Metro Chamber team, please visit tucsonchamber.org/chamber-careers.