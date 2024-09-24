Eller Partnership Helps Train Next Generation of Cybersecurity Professionals

The CyberCorp Scholarship for Service (SFS) program, funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF), aims to cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity experts. The CyberCorp program focuses on providing comprehensive support to undergraduate, master’s, and PhD students pursuing careers in cybersecurity.

The Eller College of Management’s partnership with the CyberCorp SFS program began in 2012, with the first grant awarded in 2013, amounting to $5 million. This marked the beginning of Eller’s commitment to fostering advanced cybersecurity education for master’s and PhD students.

This year, Eller received $3.7 million, marking the third renewal of the SFS grant for the College and underscoring the program’s competitiveness and success.

“The SFS grant at Eller will allow us to continue our decade-long AZSecure Program and help train the next generation of cyber warriors and professionals with advanced AI and cybersecurity skills.”says Hsinchun Chen, UA Regents Professor of MIS, Thomas R. Brown Chair in Management and Technology, and director of the AI Lab and Cybersecurity Program at Eller.

Students in the program receive extensive support, ensuring they graduate well-prepared for their careers. The funding covers all educational expenses and students also receive stipends to support their living costs and professional growth.

Sue Brown, Hsinchun Chen and Dean Karthik Kannan

Upon graduation, students are required to serve in a government role for a period equivalent to their time in the program—up to three years. This ensures that their advanced training directly benefits public sector cybersecurity efforts. Notably, 80 percent of Eller graduates serve in federal executive branch agencies such as the Air Force, Army, Department of Defense, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and Department of Energy labs.

Since its inception, the CyberCorp SFS program at Eller has focused on bridging the gap between cybersecurity education and professional practice.

Since 2013, 57 students have participated in the program, with 46 graduates—44 master’s and 2 PhD. students. Currently, 10 master’s students and two PhD students are enrolled, including the new cohort starting in Fall 2024.

The Eller Cybercorp program has successfully placed 43 professionals in critical cybersecurity roles, with 80 percent serving in federal executive branches.

A distinctive feature of the Eller program is the emphasis on research. Each student undertakes a comprehensive research project, equivalent to a mini-PhD, ensuring they gain hands-on experience and contribute to real-time cybersecurity advancements.

The program’s success is attributed to the vision of its founders and current leaders. Chen, who initiated the program, and Susan Brown, Stevie Eller Professor of MIS, MIS department head and the interim director of the cybersecurity program, embody the philosophy that the program must benefit students, the school and society at large.

Chen’s philosophy, “everything has to be a win-win-win—a win for the students, a win for the college and a win for society,” guides Eller’s approach to education and service.

This year’s program introduces a new focus on artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity, reflecting the evolving landscape of threats and defenses. The selection process for the Fall 2025 cohort is underway, with applications accepted until January 15, 2025. Prospective students must apply, provide transcripts, recommendation letters, and a letter of intent, and meet the admission criteria for the MIS master’s program. A rigorous selection panel, including the director, program administrator, program coordinator, and current students, conducts interviews to identify service-minded candidates with a passion for cybersecurity.

Eller is committed to inclusivity, with a significant portion of participants coming from underrepresented minorities (45 percent), females (26 percent), and individuals with a military background (16 percent). Chen’s separate grant through NSF, in collaboration with Colorado State Pueblo, creates a pipeline to recruit students from minority backgrounds, further enhancing the diversity of the program.

The CyberCorp Scholarship for Service program stands as a testament to Eller’s dedication to advancing cybersecurity education and public service. By providing comprehensive support, emphasizing research, and fostering a commitment to government service, Eller is shaping the future of cybersecurity one student at a time.