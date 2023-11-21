Le Macaron French Pastries to Open in Downtown Tucson

Le Macaron French Pastries is excited to celebrate its Nov. 25 grand opening in Downtown Tucson.

Owned by the Haggart family – Stacy, Gary and their five kids – Le Macaron French Pastries will serve a large selection of decadent treats including macarons, European gelato, espresso, croissants, fine chocolates, pastries, and more. The Haggarts’ goal with Le Macaron French Pastries, located at 260 East Congress Street, is to bring a taste of Paris to the Tucson food scene and create a cafe where everyone feels welcome to relax and enjoy.

“We decided to open Le Macaron French Pastries because we wanted a new adventure where we could work together as a family,” said Stacy. “Our oldest daughter, Hope, learned to make macarons a few years ago and we quickly noticed how much joy they brought to our friends and family when she shared them. Seeing all the excitement, I knew there was an idea there. In a night-owl internet search, I found Le Macaron French Pastries, a family-run franchise started in Florida, and knew instantly that I had found our next adventure.”

Often confused with the coconut-based macaroon the French macaron (pronounced mah-kah-rohn) consists of meringue shells made of almond flour that are filled with buttercream, ganache, or homemade jam. Le Macaron French Pastries will serve all the classic macaron flavors like vanilla, chocolate, and pistachio along with some unusual twists like basil white chocolate, rose, tiramisu, and bubble gum.

“Every macaron we serve is made by our French-trained chefs using gluten-free ingredients,” said Gary. “We use authentic French recipes with top-quality ingredients, like real Madagascar vanilla beans and Belgian chocolate, to produce a superior product that doesn’t disappoint.”

Beyond macarons, sixteen flavors of European gelato will be available, plus napoleons, French eclairs, tarts, Lavazza espresso, teas from French brand Palais des Thés, and dozens of varieties of artisan chocolates from Ghyslain Chocolatier. They will also offer macaron cakes and towers, gift boxes, and catering that guests can preorder for special events like birthdays, weddings, holiday parties, and more.

“Family and love is in everything we do and we really want our customers to feel that,” Said Stacy. “Convincing my engineer husband to open a macaron shop was the hard part, but now it is a dream come true for us to share these amazing treats that bring so much joy with our Tucson community.”

Join the Haggart family in celebrating Le Macaron French Pastries’ grand opening and be sure to keep an eye on their socials (@lemacarontucson) for opening information, giveaways, and more.