Vero Amore-Dove Mountain Wins Taste of Marana Award

Discover Marana is proud to announce the winner of the Taste of Marana Standout Restaurant Award. The award recognizes nominated local restaurants that offer exceptional food, service, and community involvement.

Vero Amore – Dove Mountain, is a family-owned and operated restaurant and has been a staple of the community for 15 years. Vero Amore means “true love” in Italian and our nominators and long-time customers tell us they feel the love at this local favorite.

Vero Amore is owned by local restaurant group, JAM Culinary Concepts, founded by Tucson brothers Aric and Joshua Mussman and their mom, Suzanne Kaiser. In addition to Vero Amore in Dove Mountain, they own and operate three other restaurants in the Tucson-area, a mobile pizza truck, and a large catering, group dining and online delivery business. JAM Culinary Concepts employs 120 people in the Tucson-area.

Longtime customer Tricia Brossack told Discover Marana, “I’m thrilled that Suzanne Kaiser and her company are being honored! As a longtime patron, it’s wonderful to see locally owned restaurants thrive! Suzanne and her team work diligently to train staff to provide consistent service and meals. Quality is paramount to their organization.”

In addition to great food and a welcoming atmosphere, the Vero Amore team is committed to the community, donating to local nonprofits like the Ronald McDonald House, Humane Society of Southern Arizona, and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, as well as many schools and athletic programs in Marana, and the annual Rockin 4 Heroes event honoring First Responders, Veterans, and active duty Servicemembers.

Owner, Suzanne Kaiser said, “We are very grateful to receive this honor and especially because it came from our guests recommendation. We have enjoyed being part of this wonderful community for 15 years and look forward to serving it for many more.”

The Taste of Marana award presentation took place at the Marana Chamber of Commerce monthly mixer on Nov. 15 at Vero Amore – Dove Mountain with more than 100 attendees on hand. The event was pre-planned to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the restaurant, so when the nomination came in, it made a natural backdrop for the presentation!

According to Marana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amanda Wiggins, Vero Amore has been a Chamber Member since January 2009. Wiggins said, “I know local businesses love to host their out-of-town guests and meetings at Vero Amore. The convenient location, consistently great food and service as well as their community commitment keeps business owners coming back!”

Roberta Lopez-Suter, director of marketing and communications at Trico Electric Cooperative confirmed Wiggins’ comments: “Everyone at Trico enjoys eating there and it’s a welcoming and convenient place to meet with our business partners for lunch. The staff and food are always top-notch. We really value Vero Amore as a commercial member of Trico.”

Vero Amore is a certified Authentic Neapolitan Pizzeria #250 by Italy’s famed Associazione Verace Napoletana Academy. VPN requires strict Neapolitan pizza making standards, including the use of handmade mozzarella and careful measurement of pizza thickness and use of specific toppings. Vero Amore’s pizza ovens, tomatoes and flour are imported from Italy to ensure you’re getting an authentic experience with every bite.

In addition to Neapolitan wood-fired pizza, Vero Amore’s menu features Italian specialties including appetizers, pasta dishes, panini, soups and desserts—all made fresh to order.

Vero Amore Dove Mountain offers indoor dining as well as outdoor patio seating, a full bar with happy hour food and beverage specials daily. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are always available.