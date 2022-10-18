Tucson Roadrunners Vintage Bobblehead Unveiled

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled an officially licensed, limited-edition vintage Tucson Roadrunners bobblehead.

The bobblehead is part of the American Hockey League Vintage Bobbleheads collection that the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing in conjunction with the start of the 2022-23 AHL season, which has begun. This marks the first vintage bobblehead series featuring every AHL team, and each bobblehead is officially licensed by the AHL.

The collection includes all 32 AHL teams: the Abbotsford Canucks, Bakersfield Condors, Belleville Senators, Bridgeport Islanders, Calgary Wranglers, Charlotte Checkers, Chicago Wolves, Cleveland Monsters, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Colorado Eagles, Grand Rapids Griffins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, Hershey Bears, Iowa Wild, Laval Rocket, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Manitoba Moose, Milwaukee Admirals, Ontario Reign, Providence Bruins, Rochester Americans, Rockford IceHogs, San Diego Gulls, San Jose Barracuda, Springfield Thunderbirds, Syracuse Crunch, Texas Stars, Toronto Marlies, Tucson Roadrunners, Utica Comets, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. A bobblehead featuring the AHL colors and logo is also available.

Standing on a circular ice-like base bearing the team’s name, the smiling Tucson Roadrunners bobblehead is suited up in a red, black and white jersey featuring the team logo and holding a hockey stick. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 500, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in November, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. A set featuring all 32 bobbleheads is $900.

The Roadrunners began play for the 2016-17 AHL season and are affiliated with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. The franchise was founded in 1994 in Massachusetts as the Springfield Falcons and played there through the 2015-16 season, when they relocated after being purchased by the Coyotes. The team’s current name pays homage to the Phoenix Roadrunners, the name used for various professional hockey teams that played in Phoenix from 1967 through 2009, including an International Hockey League franchise from 1989-97 and an ECHL franchise from 2005-09. In 2021-22, the Tucson Roadrunners finished 8th in the Pacific Division.

“We’re excited to be working with the AHL to release the first collection of vintage bobbleheads featuring every American Hockey League team,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “After missing the playoffs last season, the Roadrunners are looking to generate some excitement for the hockey-loving fans of Tucson in the 2022-23 season.”