Community Foundation for Southern Arizona Welcomes Eight New Trustees

The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona has welcomed eight new trustees as it begins the 2023-2024 fiscal year.



The new additions include David Baker, Ph.D., Shawn Best, M.S., CFP®, Meredith Hay, Ph.D., Billy Hayes, Nancy Johnson, Ph.D., Bonnie Kampa, Ana Nygren and Eric E. Schindler, Ph.D.



“I am delighted that each of these savvy, community-minded and generous individuals agreed to join the CFSA Board of Trustees,” said CFSA President and CEO Jenny Flynn. “As a group, they contribute critical knowledge, skills, and abilities from numerous sectors, including healthcare, finance, science, education, and nonprofit, philanthropic, and business leadership, to the work of our mission to build a thriving Southern Arizona through philanthropy.”



