BIO5 Institute’s KEYS Research Internship Program Gets Record Number of Applicants

The University of Arizona BIO5 Institute’s KEYS Research Internship program has announced a groundbreaking surge in applications for its upcoming summer 2024 cohort. This year, the program received an unprecedented 430 applications, showcasing a tremendous interest from Arizona’s high school students aged 16 and older in the field of bioscience.

The Keep Youth Engaging in Science Research Internship program, dedicated to inspiring and empowering the next generation of scientists, provides participants with a transformative seven-week summer experience. Interns engage in real-world bioscience research mentored by UArizona faculty, gaining valuable knowledge and skills in STEM research, biotechnology, data science, and science communication. The program operates with a commitment to diversity and accessibility, aiming to be a free and accessible experience for all participants.

Application Snapshot:

Total applications: 430

Pima County applications: 184

Out-of-Town Applications (Coconino, Cochise, Maricopa, Navajo, Santa Cruz, Yuma counties): 246 Applications specifically from Maricopa County: 237

High Schools Represented: 83

Arizona Cities/Towns Represented: 26

“This overwhelming response emphasizes the enthusiasm and commitment of Arizona’s young minds toward bioscience research,” said Kelle Hyland, KEYS program manager. “We anticipate the growing interest and application pool for the KEYS program to continue. This year’s increase in applications also highlights the need for continued support to ensure that KEYS remains a free and transformative experience for all participants.”

The program, which will begin in July with a cohort of 56 students, is funded through several sources, including donations from community and industry supporters. The KEYS to the Future Endowment Fund plays a crucial role in sustaining the program’s commitment to offering the internship at no cost to the student, providing a pathway for future generations to become scientific innovators and ambassadors for science.

With 687 alumni of the program, 60% of these alumni chose to stay in Arizona, with a majority attending UArizona, and 96% have attended or are currently attending college, with most pursuing STEM degrees.

For more information or to apply for the KEYS Research Internship visit keys.arizona.edu/apply