Larsen Baker and Volk Acquire Airport Commerce Center

BizTUCSONMay 2, 2024
Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Commerce Center Developers, and Volk Company through its affiliate Commerce People, recently acquired the 135,760 square-foot industrial/flex building on 15 acres at 2700 & 2800 E Commerce Center Pl. for $9,231,680.

Intuit will continue to occupy 70,000 square feet, and 65,000 square feet will be available for lease, which can be split into smaller spaces.  The available space is suitable for use as a data center, research and development, flex space, distribution, office and/or warehouse.  It is fully air conditioned and boasts 18’ ceiling clear height, 2000 amps of power, I-1 zoning, and fully fenced parking including covered and EV parking.  Plans are to add dock high and/or grade loading.

The property also features a flexible office build-out with breakrooms, private offices, meeting rooms, and includes a fully built-out 1,700-square-feet-raised floor data room with 350kW UPS Capacity and CRAC units, supported by two 750 kW Diesel Generators and a 417 kW Solar System.  The space is available now to schedule tours.

