Angel Charity for Children Announces 2024 Leadership

Angel Charity for Children has announced its new leadership team for 2024: Kellie Terhune Neely, General Chair, and Dawn Darling, Vice Chair.

An all-volunteer organization, Angel Charity is the single largest nonprofit in Tucson dedicated specifically to raising funds to benefit children in Pima County. Since 1983, Angel Charity has granted more than $31 million to fund 137 nonprofit projects providing social services, medical research and treatment, arts and education for more than one million children.

Neely has been an active member of Angel Charity since 2016, holding various leadership positions. She retired from a successful career at Hughes Federal Credit Union, where she achieved national recognition for accomplishments in her field. Neely has dedicated her time to serving various nonprofit organizations in Tucson, including the University of Arizona Alumni Association as past governing board chair; the University of Arizona Foundation National Leadership Council and past trustee; Earn to Learn; First Tee of Tucson; Take Charge America Institute for Consumer Financial Education and Research; and Tucson Girls Chorus.

Darling has been a member of Angel Charity for 14 years and has held several chair positions. She has also served many of Tucson’s nonprofit organizations, including the Women’s Active 20/30 of Southern Arizona as a founder and president, VP of the National Charity League, Assistance League of Tucson, Assisteens’ grade advisor and board member; Salpointe Catholic Education Foundation, as a gala chair and foundation board member; the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women executive leadership team; and as a past board member of Steele Children’s Research Center.

“Dawn and I are honored to be working alongside 250-plus devoted Angel Charity volunteer members, as well as numerous community partners, to raise funds for initiatives aimed at improving the lives of children in our community,” said Neely.

Angel Charity’s annual charity selection review is in process. The organization will announce its 2024 beneficiaries on Feb. 28at its annual all-member voting meeting.

Pictured above from left – 2024 Angel Charity General Chair Kellie Terhune Neely; 2024 Angel Charity Vice Chair Dawn Darling