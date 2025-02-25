KB Home Announces New Mirador Community

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., will be opening a new community, Mirador Point, in a prime East Tucson neighborhood.

The new homes are designed for the way people live today, with popular features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. Mirador Point will offer eight distinct floor plans with up to five bedrooms and four baths. Homeowners will appreciate the community’s stunning mountain views and planned on-site park, which includes a children’s splash pad and playground. Mirador Point is also zoned for the top-rated Vail School District.

What sets KB Home apart is the company’s focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans to exterior styles to where they live in the community. Their home comes to life in the KB Home Design Studio, a one-of-a-kind experience where customers get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices that fit their style and their budget. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. KB Home is also the current Southern Arizona Home Builders Association’s Production Builder of the Year.

“We are pleased to offer Tucson homebuyers spacious new one- and two-story homes in a prime East Tucson location,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division. “Families will appreciate Mirador Point’s beautiful mountain views and planned community park, which includes a children’s splash pad and playground. The new neighborhood is also zoned for the award-winning Vail School District. At KB Home, we’re here to help you achieve your dream with a personalized new home built uniquely for you and your life.”

Innovative design plays an essential role in every home KB builds. The company’s floor plans inspire contemporary living, with a focus on roomy, light-filled spaces that have easy indoor/outdoor flow. KB homes are engineered to be highly energy and water efficient and include features that support healthier indoor environments. They are also designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified — a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet — offering greater comfort, well-being and utility cost savings than new homes without certification.

The new community is located at the corner of South Houghton Road and East Valencia Road, providing easy access to Interstate 10, Tucson International Airport and the area’s major employers, including Raytheon, UA Tech Park and Target Distribution Center.

Homeowners are minutes to shopping, dining and entertainment at Houghton Town Center and downtown Tucson. Additionally, the new neighborhood is a short drive to the Rincon Mountains, which offer hiking, biking and camping.