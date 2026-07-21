Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson Names Tisha Tallman New CEO

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson board has unanimously named Tisha Tallman as its next CEO.

Tallman comes to BGCT with more than 20 years of experience leading nonprofit organizations at the national, state and local levels. Her experience spans program development, service delivery, litigation, public policy education and advocacy at the intersection of both poverty and education.

She has served at the pleasure of a former U.S. president, a former Mexican president, several mayors, a county CEO, and national, state, and local organizations on commissions, committees, boards, advisory councils, and special panels and convenings on education, workforce development, economic development and more.

A former member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of American National Latino Advisory Council, Tallman is especially excited to be able to bring her professional experiences in workforce development and education programming and service delivery to BGCT.

Tallman is a mom originally from Iowa, having worked in Minnesota, Georgia and, most recently, Tucson since 2022. As a lifelong learner, she has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa in political science and journalism, a Juris Doctorate from the University of Iowa College of Law, and an MBA from Emory University, Goizueta Business School. She also holds certifications, certificates, and accolades in secondary fields including coding and data analytics.

“I’m confident she is the right leader to support BGCT as we move forward. Along with our whole organization, she will be singularly focused on having an even greater impact on the children and families we serve,” said Edmund Marquez, BGCT board chair. “I know all of you will welcome Tisha as she begins her new role on July 27. I know you’ll also join me in thanking Tony Penn for the exceptional job he has done leading BGCT as interim CEO.

Photo courtesy The Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson