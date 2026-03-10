KB Home Debuts New Design Studio in Tucson

KB Home, one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the U.S., has announced the grand opening of its new Tucson Design Studio, a retail-like showroom offering a unique experience where homebuyers can get both expert advice and the opportunity to select from a wide range of design choices to personalize their new home.

At the new KB Home Design Studio, buyers can explore a variety of available flooring, countertops, cabinetry, lighting and appliances as well as energy- and water-efficient products, healthy home selections and home automation technologies. They will also learn about the many no-cost design features that are included in every new KB home from trusted brands like Whirlpool®, Kohler®, Moen®, Shaw®, Visual Comfort & Co., Sherwin-Williams® and Daltile®.

At the KB Home Design Studio, every homebuyer is assigned a personal design consultant, who will guide them through the entire design experience and help them make decisions that fit their style and budget. KB homebuyers will discover new ways to get inspired through immersive interactive displays and have the opportunity to see and feel their selections firsthand. Additionally, they can access the Online Design Studio, where they can discover trusted brand-name products and start personalizing their new KB home.

“Our new KB Home Design Studio combines a convenient location, expansive selection of design choices and dynamic interactive features to create an even more engaging and enjoyable homebuying experience,” said Amy McReynolds, president of KB Home’s Tucson division. “With the support of our dedicated design team, homebuyers are guided every step of the way to personalize their home so that it reflects their unique style and creative vision.”

KB Home focuses on building strong, personal relationships with every customer, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. Every KB home is uniquely built for each customer, so no two KB homes are the same. Homebuyers have the ability to personalize their new home, from floor plans and exterior styles to interior design features and where they live in the community. Reflecting the company’s commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in Tucson based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site.

KB Home’s new Design Studio is situated at 1650 East River Rd., Suite 105. The Design Studio is open to the public every Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m. for preview events, and live video and private in-person appointments with a personal design consultant are available daily.

Photo courtesy KB Homes