Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Field Takes Shape, Ticket Info

2026 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Tournament Chairman Dan Nentl announced the initial round of player commitments for the upcoming PGA TOUR Champions tournament, set to be played Mar. 20 – 22 at La Paloma Country Club.

Steven Alker will return to defend his 2025 title against a strong field of competitors that includes Cologuard ambassador Jerry Kelly, a collection of past tournament champions and World Golf Hall of Fame members. Among the past champions set to compete are Joe Durant (2024), David Toms (2023), Miguel Angel Jimenez (2022), Kevin Sutherland (2021), Bernhard Langer (2020), Tom Lehman (2017) and Woody Austin (2016). Defending Charles Schwab Cup winner Stewart Cink, along with World Golf Hall of Fame members Retief Goosen and Padraig Harrington have also committed to the tournament. Other professionals currently in the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences field include Darren Clarke, David Duval as well as PGA TOUR Champions rookies Zach Johnson, Ryan Armour and Ben Crane.

The 2026 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2.2 million purse, with $330,000 to the winner. PGA TOUR Champions golfers have until Friday, Mar. 13 to commit to play in the Cologuard Classic and the tournament has five sponsor exemptions to award prior to the start of the tournament. Therefore, the field will continue to change as players with higher priority rankings commit to play in the tournament.

Golf fans making a minimum $5 online donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona between now and Mar. 20, will receive a complimentary general admission ticket to Saturday, Mar. 21of the 2026 Cologuard Classic, compliments of presenting sponsor Exact Sciences. Donations can be made online at www.cologuardclassic.com. In addition, on Mar. 21, non-perishable food items and monetary donations can be made at the PGA TOUR Champions tournament’s main entrance in exchange for a complimentary general admission ticket. Exact Sciences will match the funds donated by fans, up to $10,000, with all proceeds collected going to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. In tandem with this program, Mar. 20 is Folds of Honor Friday AND Dress in Blue Day at the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences, honoring the brave men and women who serve our nation as well as commemorating National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Fans, players, caddies and announcers are encouraged to wear blue to help raise awareness of colon cancer.

Since its inception, community impact has been a focus of the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences. Over the past nine years, tournament proceeds and fundraising efforts by Exact Sciences and the Tucson Conquistadores have supported colorectal cancer awareness, food insecurity in Southern Arizona, and Tucson youth athletic programs.

Since 1962, the Conquistadores have contributed more than $39 million to local charities, including nearly $3.9 million since 2018, Exact Sciences’ first year as title sponsor.

For tickets and more information on the Cologuard Classic, visit www.CologuardClassic.com.

Image courtesy Cologuard Classic