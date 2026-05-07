AZPM Marks New Era with Grand Opening of The Baker Center for Public Media

The $65 million, donor-funded facility designed to expand access, innovation, and community engagement in Southern Arizona

AZPM officially opened the Paul and Alice Baker Center for Public Media on May 1, with a ribbon-cutting celebration that brought together dignitaries, donors, staff, friends, and community partners to mark a transformative moment for public media in Southern Arizona.

The Baker Center is a $65 million state-of-the-art facility that is 100% donor-funded, made possible through the support of more than 1,500 donors and community partners.

Located at the University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges on the southwest corner of Kino Parkway and 36th Street, The Baker Center reflects a bold step forward for AZPM, replacing its former location in the basement and sub-basement of the University of Arizona’s Modern Languages Building, a space that offered limited public access. In contrast, the new facility is designed to increase community visibility, accessibility, and engagement while supporting innovation in storytelling, journalism, and media production.

The morning began with coffee and networking before the formal program. Guests gathered for the official ribbon cutting by AZPM CEO Jack Gibson, Community Advisory Board Vice Chair Jodi Bain, University of Arizona President Suresh Garimella, Kautz Family Foundation Trustee Dan Kautz, and the building’s namesakes, Paul and Alice Baker.

The ceremony highlighted the collaborative effort behind the new facility and its mission to expand access to public media while strengthening ties with the local community.

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees gathered in the 5,000-square-foot Studio A for a video presentation and remarks highlighting the vision and capabilities of the state-of-the-art center. Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva and CJ Karmargin, representing Congressman Juan Ciscomani’s office, also addressed the roughly 200 attendees, underscoring the broad support for public media in Southern Arizona.

Guests were then invited to tour the building, offering a firsthand look at the innovative spaces designed for production, education, and community collaboration.

Located at 2685 S. Catalyst Dr., Tucson, AZ 85713, the Paul and Alice Baker Center for Public Media represents a significant investment in the future of public broadcasting in the region. The facility is expected to enhance AZPM’s ability to deliver high-quality content while fostering deeper connections with audiences across Southern Arizona.

Pictured above – Cutting the ribbon at the official Grand Opening of the Baker Center for Public Media on May 1 (L to R) Kautz Family Foundation Trustee Dan Kautz, Alice Baker, UA President Suresh Garimella, Paul Baker, and AZPM CEO Jack Gibson. Photo: Clarice Bales, AZPM