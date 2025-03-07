Arizona Public Media Hits Milestone in New Building Construction

Exciting progress is underway at UA Tech Park at The Bridges, where construction of the Arizona Public Media’s new state-of-the-art facility – Paul & Alice Baker Center for Public Media – is moving forward at a rapid pace. 

The 61,500-square-foot building has just hit a key milestone with the completion of its roof installation, marking significant progress toward a fully functional space designed to foster innovation and collaboration in public broadcasting.

This modern will soon serve as the new home for AzPM, further strengthening its mission to provide high-quality journalism, educational programming, and trusted news coverage to the Southern Arizona community. 

As work continues, this space is evolving into a hub of creativity, technology, and storytelling, supporting AzPM’s commitment to delivering impactful content that keeps the community informed and connected. 

