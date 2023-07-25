Farhang & Medcoff Joins Downtown Tucson Partnership’s Business Improvement District

Downtown Tucson Partership welcomes Farhang & Medcoff to the downtown Business Improvement District. Farhang & Medcoff is a leading Arizona law firm with locations in both Tucson and Phoenix, committed to community, excellence, and diversity.

They are based in Downtown Tucson at 100 S. Church Avenue with 25 full-time employees.

The BID is a 54-block area in the core of Downtown Tucson encompassing 387 parcel properties. It was created in 1998 to provide enhanced municipal services for properties and businesses within its geographic boundaries. Property owners within the BID boundary pay an annual assessment based on land and building size.

DTP receives these assessment dollars to implement a number of enhanced services including clean and safe initiatives, beautification, economic development initiatives, marketing, placemaking and advocacy for projects and resources that support a vibrant and sustainable downtown.

Although Farhang & Medcoff is not within the BID boundaries, the firm has agreed to pay an in-lieu of assessment for DTP’s fiscal year 2023/2024 in exchange for DTP services.