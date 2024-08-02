Hughes Federal Credit Union Ranks in Forbes’ 2024 Best-In-State Credit Unions List

Hughes Federal Credit Union announced its recognition in Forbes’ 2024 Best-In-State Credit Unions list.

Forbes’ seventh annual ranking, conducted with market research firm Statista, surveyed approximately 26,000 U.S. residents who ultimately ranked Hughes as one of the top six credit unions in the state of Arizona.

Survey participants were asked to disclose their bank or credit union, and then evaluate them based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, customer service quality, financial advice, fee structures, ease of use of digital and in-person services and overall trust. Current customers’ feedback was given more weight in the results.

Andrew Britton, President and CEO of Hughes Federal Credit Union attributes the recognition to the credit union’s member-centric approach.

“This honor means a lot to us because it comes from our members’ voices,” Britton said. “Their trust and satisfaction are our greatest rewards, and this recognition reflects our deep commitment to supporting their financial well-being every step of the way.”

For more than 72 years, Hughes has been offering a full range of financial products and services tailored to meet the unique needs of its members. As one of the only financial institutions in the country that doesn’t switch loan rates based on a qualified buyer’s credit score, Hughes offers one low rate for everyone. These services include savings and checking accounts and financial education programs aimed at helping members achieve their financial goals.

About Hughes Federal Credit Union

Established in 1952, Hughes Federal Credit Union is a local, full-service financial institution with over 183,000 members and $2.3 billion in assets. Hughes has been rated as a Five-Star “Superior” or Four-Star “Excellent” financial institution by BauerFinancial since 1991. For more information, please visit HughesFCU.org or follow Hughes at Facebook.com/HughesFCU and Twitter.com/HughesFCU.