Hughes Federal Credit Union, Banner Health Foundation Partner for School Supply Drive

Hughes Federal Credit Union has partnered with Banner Children’s − Diamond Children’s Medical Center to host a school supply drive supporting frequently hospitalized kids. This collaboration is part of an ongoing commitment to the community and the credit union philosophy of people helping people.

Returning to school can feel overwhelming when kids face hospital stays and medical treatments. The partnership’s aim is to help young patients feel prepared, confident and cared for, and give them one less thing to worry about as they focus on healing. Supplies will be used by hospitalized kids in the on-site Hospital School, where they work with volunteer teachers to keep up with their schoolwork and stay on track. The supplies will also be given at discharge to young patients in need.

“At Hughes Federal Credit Union, supporting the next generation means more than financial education; it means showing up for their emotional and academic well-being. We’re honored to partner with Banner Children’s to help bring joy and comfort to kids during a challenging time,” said Elisa Ross, Hughes VP of marketing.

Donations of new school supplies can be dropped off at any of Hughes’ seven convenient locations through Aug. 31. Every donation will go directly to children in the Child Life program at Diamond Children’s Medical Center to help them feel supported.

Requested items include:

Two-pocket folders

Spiral notebooks

Highlighters and dry-erase pens

Elementary school scissors

Pencils (wooden or mechanical) and pencil pouches

Backpacks – limited quantity

“These donations go far beyond school supplies. They are a powerful message to our patients that their community cares. This support means the world to our families,” said Dario Alvarez, a child life assistant at Banner Children’s − Diamond Children’s Medical Center.