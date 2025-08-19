The Chamber of Southern Arizona Hosts Good Morning Tucson Breakfast, Aug. 26

Downtown Tucson is on the move, with new projects transforming the city’s cultural and economic heart— and The Chamber of Southern Arizona’s Good Morning Tucson breakfast will give attendees a front row seat to what’s coming next.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Fletcher McCusker, Chair of the Rio Nuevo District, will take the stage at Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort to share updates on key developments shaping the future of downtown, from business expansions to new cultural and commercial hotspots.

The Rio Nuevo District has been instrumental in revitalizing downtown by partnering with the private sector to create a vibrant core. Leveraging a portion of state sales tax dollars, the district has helped drive major commercial investments, historic building renovations and innovative new spaces for businesses, residents and visitors alike.

With downtown now home to thousands of residents, tens of thousands of employees and hundreds of thousands of annual visitors, its role as Tucson’s cultural, economic and entertainment hub has never been more important.

Attendees will hear directly from the leader at the center of it all. Doors open at 7:30 a.m., with the program running until 9:00 a.m.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Reserve your seat by Aug. 25 at TheChamberSoAZ.com/GMT.