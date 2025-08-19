Critical Path Institute: Preventing, Delaying Type 1 Diabetes

By Tara Kirkpatrick

Type 1 diabetes, despite several advances, is still a momentous challenge for patients and their families. What’s more, the number of people diagnosed with T1D in the U.S. alone is projected to triple by 2050.

Critical Path Institute, which formed the T1D Consortium in 2017, is working to accelerate the process to new therapies to both prevent and delay this disease, with a keen eye toward finding it before the life-altering symptoms begin.

As a disease, T1D starts well before the symptoms emerge, so the ability to screen for risk beforehand is an incredible opportunity to impact the disease. Where that work starts is by identifying biomarkers to better select patients in the disease’s early stages for future clinical trials, as well as, gaining regulatory endorsement for clinical simulation tools to help design better trials.

“If we can measure these actionable markers of the body’s immune system attacking the pancreas, then certain therapies could delay that, or even prevent the autoimmune process from starting in the first place,” said Hailey Davenport, senior project manager for the T1D consortium, who lives with T1D herself.

One such tool the C-Path consortium has advanced is based on a biomarker called C-peptide. Measuring C-peptide levels in the blood over time can become an important biomarker to better track disease progression. This revolutionary tool was developed from analyzing data from 20 randomized clinical trials that included 781 people.

“Moving forward, we are looking at… incorporating more tools that would be applicable to both new onset and prevention,” added Davenport. “There are so many unmet needs, even with all the incredible advancements that we’ve had since I’ve been diagnosed.”

Because of this work, “future generations will have it so much better than we have it now,” added Davenport. “That’s exciting to be on the forefront of something really new and exciting that could be tangible in the next 10 years or so.”

Pictured above – Hailey Davenport. Photo by Brent G. Mathis

