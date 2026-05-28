Crescent Edge Managing Partner Nannon Roosa Named a 2026 Flinn-Brown Fellow

Crescent Edge has announced that Managing Partner Nannon Roosa has been selected as a 2026 Fellow of the Flinn-Brown Fellowship program, a statewide civic leadership program supported by the Flinn Foundation and the Thomas R. Brown Foundation, dedicated to strengthening public policy leadership and civic engagement across Arizona.

Roosa joins a competitive cohort of 24 leaders selected from throughout Arizona for their demonstrated commitment to community leadership, cross-sector collaboration, and statewide impact. The Flinn-Brown Fellowship brings together leaders from business, nonprofit, education, healthcare, and civic sectors to deepen understanding of Arizona’s most pressing policy challenges and strengthen the relationships that drive long term solutions for the state.

“Nannon’s selection reflects the leadership, strategic thinking, and collaborative approach she brings to Arizona’s innovation and economic development ecosystem,” said Doug Hockstad RTTP, associate VP of Tech Launch Arizona. “Her ability to connect entrepreneurs, investors, institutions, and community leaders around long term solutions exemplifies the type of civic leadership the Flinn-Brown Fellowship was created to cultivate.”

Roosa is managing partner of Crescent Edge, where she provides results-driven consulting that supports innovation, growth, and capital readiness for Arizona’s most promising companies. A Certified Public Accountant, Project Management Professional, and Fellow of the American College of Medical Practice Executives, she brings deep financial, operational, and strategic expertise to the companies and organizations she serves.

Roosa currently serves as board chair of the Bioindustry Organization of Southern Arizona, as a member of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council (SALC), as a Board Member of Arizona Tech Investors (ATI), the state’s largest angel investment network, as a Commercialization Partner with Tech Launch Arizona at the University of Arizona, and as a member of the Flinn Foundation Bioscience Roadmap Steering Committee.

She previously co-chaired the Steering Committee’s Risk Capital Team for three years, leading the Flinn Bio Capital Conference from approximately 75 to more than 350 attendees annually. She also served as Treasurer and Board Member of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and is a longtime member of the Southern Arizona Make-A-Wish Wishmakers Council, reflecting her commitment to community impact that extends beyond economic development.

As founder and president of CATS Tonometer, Roosa led the company through every stage of development, from formation through three FDA clearances and national distribution, earning recognition as an Arizona Innovation Challenge awardee through the Arizona Commerce Authority.

“I am honored to join the 2026 Flinn-Brown cohort alongside leaders committed to strengthening Arizona’s future,” said Roosa. “I look forward to engaging with diverse perspectives, deepening my understanding of statewide policy challenges, and contributing to thoughtful, durable solutions that expand opportunity and improve quality of life across Arizona.”

Since its founding in 2011, the Flinn-Brown Fellowship has cultivated a statewide network of more than 518 civic leaders serving in elected office, on public boards and commissions, in nonprofit leadership, education, healthcare, business, and public policy roles throughout Arizona.

Photo courtesy Crescent Edge