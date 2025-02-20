2025 Tucson Bicycle Classic, Feb. 21-23

The 2025 Tucson Bicycle Classic is set to take place Feb. 21-23, featuring three days of exciting racing throughout Marana, the Rio Nuevo District of Downtown Tucson, Sahuarita, and Oro Valley.

Tucson Bicycle Classic brings national and international pros and amateur cyclists to Southern Arizona for an unforgettable weekend of racing. Spectators are encouraged to review maps, plan alternate routes, and arrive early to catch the action from the best vantage points.

To ensure the safety of racers, spectators, and the community, there will be temporary road and multi-use path closures at various event locations.

Friday, Feb. 21: Marana Time Trial (7:00am – Afternoon)

The Chuck Huckelberry Loop near Heritage Park will be closed to all users during the event.

No road closures; however, the multi-use path will be closed for the safety of the racers.

Spectators are encouraged to watch from the dirt shoulder along the course or from prime viewing locations at Gladden Farms Park, Heritage River Park, or the Stainsbury Place cul-de-sac.

Racing begins at 7:00 AM and continues through mid-afternoon.



Friday, Feb. 21: Rio Nuevo Criterium p/b Visit Tucson (Evening)

A thrilling, high-speed nighttime race through downtown Tucson!

Road closures from 12:00 PM – 10:00 PM in the following areas: Cushing Street (between Main and Scott) Stone Avenue (between Cushing and McCormick) McCormick Street (between Stone and Scott) Scott Avenue (between McCormick and 14th Street)

Family Fun Ride at 6:30 PM! Bring your bikes and ride the closed course before the pros take over.

Saturday, Feb. 22: Sahuarita Road Race (Morning – Afternoon)

This race takes place on open roads with rolling closures for controlled traffic flow.

The following roads will have closures from 6:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Continental Road (between Duvall Mine Road and the CPAC Center) Mission Road (northbound only, between Duvall Mine Road and Helmet Peak Road)

Expect temporary delays near the racecourse and plan ahead.

Cyclists not participating in the race should avoid riding on the course for safety reasons.

Sunday, Feb. 23: Oro Valley Circuit Race p/b Rutledge Dental (Morning – Afternoon)

An all-new, high-speed circuit race through Naranja Park!

Prime viewing spots: Start/Finish Line on Musette Road – See the sprint to the finish with live race commentary. Naranja & Monterra Vista Corner – Watch riders tackle a technical turn after a fast descent!

Parking Information: Spectator parking available at the Oro Valley Library. No parking at Naranja Park—use shared-use paths to walk or bike in.

Road closures from 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM: Musette Road (Naranja to Tangerine, all directions) Monterra Vista (Tangerine to Naranja, southbound only) Naranja Road (Monterra Vista to Musette, all lanes)



For full event details, including race maps and schedules, visit: https://tucsonbicycleclassic.com/