Habitat for Humanity Named Bank of America’s Neighborhood Champion

Bank of America has announced Habitat for Humanity Tucson as the 2023 Neighborhood Champion® awardee for their work advancing economic mobility and building up underserved neighborhoods in Tucson.

Through this multi-year grant funding and leadership training for the nonprofits’ leadership, programs and services addressing the lack of affordable housing in Tucson will be able to scale significantly by decreasing the time it takes to build new homes.

As part of the bank’s Neighborhood Builders ® program, one of the largest philanthropic investments into nonprofit leadership development in the nation, Neighborhood Champions provides funding and leadership training to nonprofits that are advancing economic mobility and building up underserved neighborhoods.

Through the program, Habitat for Humanity Tucson will receive the opportunity to participate in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability and storytelling, and a $50,000 grant over two years.

Habitat Tucson has been a leader in the affordable housing community in Pima County since 1980. The organization has served over 900 families in Tucson and recently opened the Connie Hillman Family Foundation Urban Construction Knowledge Center (CHUCK) that helps accelerate the important work they do by producing modular exterior wall panels, shortening the exterior building process from 6 months to 2-4 weeks, and increasing access to construction education.

This new grant funding will help Habitat Tucson scale the work done out of CHUCK by funding the workforce development program.

“We are deeply grateful for the partnership we have with Bank of America, whose support will have a lasting impact on families striving for a place to call home”, said Charlie Buchanan, CEO, Habitat for Humanity Tucson. “This grant allows us to amplify our efforts, increase our capacity to serve more families and do so quicker all while teaching and inspiring students to pursue careers in construction.

With only 38% of local homes affordable, and roughly 25% of rental units, to those earning median incomes it’s a critical moment for Bank of America to come alongside our work to expand capacity and build brighter futures in the years to come.”

The invitation-only program is highly competitive, and nonprofits are selected by a committee comprised of community leaders and past awardees. Five nonprofits have been selected as Champions in market since 2019, with the bank investing $200,000 into these local nonprofits.

“Nonprofits are essential to solving social challenges, improving communities and promoting economic advancement,” said Adriana Kong Romero, president of Bank of America Tucson. “Our flexible funding and leadership training positions Habitat Tucson for sustainable, long-term success in addressing Tucson’s affordable housing challenges, and it further demonstrates Bank of America’s commitment to creating real change in the communities we serve.”

Since 2004, Bank of America has invested more than $300 million in nearly 100 communities across the U.S., partnered with more than 1,600 nonprofits, and helped more than 3,000 nonprofit leaders strengthen their leadership skills through the Neighborhood Builders and Champions program.