Lori Carroll & Associates Wins Prestigious International Design Award

The winners of this year’s designerati awards were announced at London’s Wembley Stadium on Nov. 22 to an audience of over 400 designers, architects and manufacturers.

Tucson’s Lori Carroll & Associates received the International Design Award.

Now in their 21st year, the awards – in association with headline sponsor Quooker – are the UK kitchen & bathroom industry’s most coveted design honors, with categories acknowledging excellence in residential K&B design schemes and products.

Finalists across a wide range of kitchen and bathroom design categories were celebrated at the event, showcasing projects of all budgets and styles, along with some of the industry’s most innovative new products across the kitchen, bathroom, materials and technology sectors.

There were also awards for British Design & Manufacturing, New Designer of the Year, Specifier of the Year, Showroom of the Year, and the International Design Award.

Clara Perry, managing director of awards organizer Digital Savvy Media, said: “We are thrilled to have once again showcased the very best in kitchen and bathroom design and innovation. Congratulations to all of our superb winners and finalists, and a huge thank you to all of our sponsors for making our event possible.

“It was also amazing to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the awards at such an iconic venue as Wembley Stadium and already cannot wait to return for next year’s event.”

The 2023 Services to the Industry honour was awarded to Callerton co-founder James Herriot whose contribution to the kitchen industry stretches over four decades, setting standards for quality, customer service and well-established industry partnerships.

Italian architect, designer and art director Piero Lissoni won this year’s Mark Wilkinson Award for Lifetime Achievement. Announcing this year’s award, Martin Allen-Smith, editor of designerati, said: “Piero Lissoni is a powerhouse of industrial design in the Italian bathroom and furniture sectors. For over thirty years, he has developed projects the world over in the fields of architecture, landscapes and interiors, as well as in product and graphic design.

“His eye for proportion is also what truly sets him apart and, a desire to steer clear of ‘boring functionalism’ and instead bring a little of his beloved Italian lifestyle into everything he does.”

designerati / designerati.co.uk

The full list of winners is available to view on the designerati website