Arizona Bowl Announces Teams, Sponsorships Still Available

The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl has announced the teams it selected to play in the 2023 edition of Tucson’s college football game bowl game. It’s a matchup that Yahoo Sports recently ranked 11th for best bowl games (out of 41).

From the MAC comes the Toledo Rockets. Toledo is led by head coach Jason Candle and finished the season with an 11-2 record, 8-0 in the MAC, and won the MAC’s East Division. The Rockets cleaned up their conference’s awards in 2023: MAC Coach of the Year, MAC Offensive Player of the Year (RB Peny Boone), and MAC Player of the Year (QB Daquan Finn).

The Mountain West opponent is the Wyoming Cowboys. Wyoming is coached by Craig Bohl and finished the season 8-4, 5-3 in Mountain West. Wyoming fans came in droves in 2019 and 2022 to support the Cowboys. They won the bowl game in 2019 and lost in an overtime thriller last year.

Tickets are on sale now and start as low as $25. To purchase tickets, go to TheArizonaBowl.com.

Sponsorship packages are still available for local businesses looking to support the mission of the bowl through promotion. Learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

The bowl is the signature event of Pachanga Week, a party that doesn’t stop until the Taco Touchdown!

Dec. 29 – Rio Nuevo Downtown Pep Rally – 5pm

Dec. 29 – Barrio Brewing/Arizona Bowl Pub Crawl – after the pep rally

Dec. 30 – Tailgate Festival – 10am

Dec. 30 – Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Game – Toledo vs. Wyoming – 2:30pm

Dec. 31 – Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash – Taco Touchdown, performance from Warrant, fireworks, presented by O’Reilly Chevrolet and much more! 6pm to 12am.

All events are FREE except for the football game.

For more information check out TheArizonaBowl.com.