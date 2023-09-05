Banner-University Medical Center South Earns CMS 4-Star Ranking

Banner – University Medical Center South, an academic medical center focused on providing exceptional patient care, teaching specialized health care professionals and conducting groundbreaking research, earned a four-star ranking from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

CMS annually assigns star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. The Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating summarizes a variety of measures across five areas of quality into a single-star rating for each hospital.

The five quality categories are: safety of care, mortality, patient experience, readmission rates and timely and effective care. Data reporting periods range from July 2018 to March 2022, depending on the measure.

Most recently, Banner – University Medical Center South Campus was named one of the most socially responsible hospitals in America, receiving “A” grades in Health Equity, Value and Patient Outcomes from the Lown Institute. Banner – University Medical Center South is one of only 54 hospitals nationwide to earn Honor Roll status with “A” grades in all the top categories evaluated, ranking 24 overall in the nation.

“Our team earned this recognition by providing outstanding, inclusive, specialized patient care to all who walk through our doors. We are very pleased to see their efforts are being recognized at national levels,” said Sarah Frost, CEO of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South.