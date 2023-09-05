Banner-University Medical Center South Earns CMS 4-Star Ranking

BizTUCSONSeptember 5, 2023
1 minute read

Banner – University Medical Center South, an academic medical center focused on providing exceptional patient care, teaching specialized health care professionals and conducting groundbreaking research, earned a four-star ranking from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

CMS annually assigns star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. The Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating summarizes a variety of measures across five areas of quality into a single-star rating for each hospital. 

The five quality categories are: safety of care, mortality, patient experience, readmission rates and timely and effective care. Data reporting periods range from July 2018 to March 2022, depending on the measure.

Most recently, Banner – University Medical Center South Campus was named one of the most socially responsible hospitals in America, receiving “A” grades in Health Equity, Value and Patient Outcomes from the Lown Institute. Banner – University Medical Center South is one of only 54 hospitals nationwide to earn Honor Roll status with “A” grades in all the top categories evaluated, ranking 24 overall in the nation.

“Our team earned this recognition by providing outstanding, inclusive, specialized patient care to all who walk through our doors. We are very pleased to see their efforts are being recognized at national levels,” said Sarah Frost, CEO of Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South.

BizTUCSONSeptember 5, 2023
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Greater Tucson Leadership Nominations Open for 71st Community Impact Awards

September 5, 2023

Groundswell Capital, OneAZCredit Union Partner with I Am You 360 for Prom Havana Nights 2023

September 5, 2023

University of Arizona Center for Innovation: A Powerful Collection of Startup Experts

September 5, 2023

Startup Spotlight: Auxilium Technology Group

September 5, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button