From Pitch to Prize: Over $50,000 Awarded to Arizona Startups at IdeaFunding 2026

On March 26, Southern Arizona’s largest and longest continuously running pitch competition, IdeaFunding, awarded over $50,000 to Arizona-based startups. Co-led by Startup Tucson and the University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI), this year’s competition featured two distinct tracks designed to support a broader range of innovators: the Creative and Innovation Community Track, sponsored by Arizona Arts, and the Tech Track, sponsored by R&A CPAs. For more than 20 years, IdeaFunding has helped hundreds of Arizona-based startups move their ventures forward.

Throughout the day, 19 companies competed in track finals at Hotel Congress. A panel of judges for each track selected the top six companies in real-time to compete during the Main Stage Showcase held in the evening at the historic Rialto Theatre.

The main stage finalists chosen to pitch included Carbeniumtec, O2Art, Paldara Pharmaceuticals, HUHU’s House of Dumplings, Intelligent Clinical Systems, Inc. and PasturePuff. Prizes included two $10,000 flagship awards, incubation at UACI and four additional specialty awards.

IdeaFunding 2026 Awardees

The Catalyst Award of $10,000, sponsored by R&A CPAs and the Arizona Commerce Authority was awarded to Carbeniumtec.

The Catalyst Award is for a company where funding can spark immediate momentum. Carbeniumtec makes telecom infrastructure safer, longer-lasting, and resilient when the grid fails. The business is based on research from The University of Arizona and licensed through Tech Launch Arizona.

The Vision Award of $10,000, sponsored by Arizona Arts, the Arizona Commerce Authority, and a year of incubation at UACI was awarded to Intelligent Clinical Systems, Inc.

The Vision Award is for a company with bold ideas, long-term potential and transformative impact. Intelligent Clinical Systems, Inc. delivers deterministic, voice-to-visual clinical infrastructure that instantly locates and guides staff to the exact medical supply they need—low latency, no cloud, no delay.

Incubation at UACI includes access to the people, place, and programming to help bring ideas from concept to market.

Adelante Prize of $2,500 sponsored by Community Investment Corporation was awarded to Vozariz.

The Adelante Prize supports diverse founders, such as women-owned and BIPOC-owned companies. Vozariz develops speech-language pathology tech for bilingual children and speech therapists.

Social Impact Prize of $1,000 sponsored by Tucson Industrial Development Authority was awarded to Earthium.

The Social Impact Prize aims to recognize the ways in which business, technology and entrepreneurship can address the grand challenges facing our world today. Earthium recovers critical minerals from electronic waste and transforms them into manufacturing-grade materials.

Tech Launch Arizona Liftoff Prize of $1,000 was awarded to PhytoCentric Solutions.

The Tech Launch Arizona Liftoff Prize supports companies founded by at least one University of Arizona student, faculty, staff member, or alumnus, or founded to commercialize an innovation developed by a university student, faculty, or staff member that has demonstrated success. PhytoCentric Solutions is a Tucson, Arizona-based food innovation startup commercializing patented plant-based antimicrobials that extend shelf-life for refrigerated sauces, dips, snacks, and smoothies, without synthetic chemicals. The business is based on research from The University of Arizona and licensed through Tech Launch Arizona.

People’s Choice Award of $1,000 was awarded to O2Art.

The People’s Choice awardee was selected from the pool of Main Stage finalists and determined through live votes produced by the audience. O2Art is a silent, algae-powered wall piece that naturally purifies indoor air while doubling as modern, sustainable decor.

Each of the main stage finalists received $1,000. In addition, main stage judge, Alicia Robb, with Next Wave Impact matched the $1,000 for the following four companies: O2Art, Paldara Pharmaceuticals, HUHU’s House of Dumplings, and PasturePuff.

IdeaFunding’s two flagship awardees were selected by a panel of investors and ecosystem leaders including:

Jason Feifer, Editor-in-Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine and TENWEST 2026 Conference Headliner

Alicia Robb, Founder and CEO of Next Wave Impact and the Managing Partner of the Next Wave US Impact Fund

Melissa Lamson, Exec Vice President of Venture Development & Innovation Strategy, Arizona Commerce Authority

Phil Dalrymple, Managing Partner, R&A CPAs

Hasan Elahi, Dean and Professor, Arizona Arts

IdeaFunding and TENWEST extend their gratitude to the Arizona Commerce Authority for its continued support of Arizona’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, as well as to HUSTL – a Vantage West digital banking solution built to help entrepreneurs streamline their finances – for serving as the 2026 festival’s title sponsor.

ABOUT STARTUP TUCSON

TENWEST is hosted by Startup Tucson, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the regional economy through innovation and inclusion, Startup Tucson supports hundreds of entrepreneurs year-round through mentorship, workshops, and ecosystem-building initiatives that help Southern Arizona thrive.

Learn more at www.startuptucson.com.

ABOUT THE UA CENTER FOR INNOVATION

The University of Arizona Center for Innovation (UACI) is a startup incubator network with outposts across the Southern Arizona region. For two decades, the program has directly served over 300 companies, impacting thousands of entrepreneurs who have attracted $200M in external capital. This is done by providing access to the people, place, and programming that help entrepreneurs take their companies from idea to market. With the mission to fuel the Arizona economy, UACI works to help scale science and tech-based startups under the scope of Tech Parks Arizona creating university-based economic impact.

Learn more at www.uaci.com/

Photo Courtesy of UACI/Tech Parks Arizona