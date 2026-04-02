United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona Receives Nearly $300,000 from Wellpoint to Strengthen Families, Support Older Adults, and Expand Care Workforce

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona announced today that it has received grants totaling nearly $300,000 from Wellpoint. The funding will expand food assistance for families, strengthen community connections for older adults, and help recruit and train direct care workers to meet growing demand for in-home care across the region. The three grants support family stability, Arizona’s rapidly growing aging population, and efforts to expand the direct care workforce.

United Way received a $30,000 grant supporting the Family Support Alliance, one of United Way’s coalition partners; a $15,000 grant for the ELDER Alliance Voices Connectors program; and a $250,000 grant for the Direct Care Workforce Resource program, which recruits, trains, and places entry-level allied health professionals—including Direct Care Workers, Certified Caregivers, and Certified Nursing Assistants—into the workforce.

The Family Support Alliance grant enables United Way to support families participating in United Way-funded home visitation services designed to strengthen families and promote healthy early childhood development. As of the end of last year, the program was serving nearly 600 families with basic food assistance. The funding helps reduce stress and anxiety among parents facing food insecurity and financial uncertainty, while strengthening relationships between families and their home visitors, who provide critical support during times of need.

With Arizona experiencing one of the fastest-growing aging populations in the country, United Way is committed to helping older adults remain healthy, active, and independent. The ELDER Alliance Voices Connectors program utilizes trusted community liaisons who mobilize neighbors and elevate community voices by sharing residents’ needs, concerns, and priorities. Each Connector serves as an information and referral specialist, advocate, and educator within their community.

The grant also supports professional development and monthly stipends for Voices Connectors serving geographically distinct regions across Pima County, including Barrio Kroeger Lane, Sunnyside/South Tucson, Flowing Wells, Sunrise, and Sugar Hill. With Wellpoint’s financial support, Connectors have assisted 851 older adults with resource navigation, information and education, and social connection.

Wellpoint’s investment in the Direct Care Workforce Resource program addresses the growing demand for in-home care as populations age, people live longer, and more individuals choose to remain in their homes rather than move to institutional settings. Direct care workers provide essential assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, meal preparation, medication reminders, and mobility support—helping individuals safely age in place while also offering companionship and emotional support.

Workforce shortages and high turnover remain significant challenges in this field. This program focuses on expanding and strengthening the direct care workforce by supporting recruitment, training, and career advancement opportunities for these essential workers.

“We are extremely grateful for the generous support from our partners at Wellpoint, which is already being strategically directed to help individuals and families in our community access the essential support and services they need,” said Vanecia Kerr, president and CEO of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona. “These investments are helping strengthen families who need access to basic food, supporting older adults by connecting them with younger community members who can help them navigate daily life, and expanding the health and social care workforce for those who want to serve older adults. Together, these efforts address critical needs across our community, and we are deeply thankful to Wellpoint for their continued investment and commitment to Southern Arizona.”

Through Wellpoint’s investment, interested candidates receive one-on-one guidance from dedicated community health workers who help them navigate the pre-employment and job placement process, with program funding covering associated costs. Wellpoint funding has supported 307 candidates through the pre-employment process, with 25 individuals completing Direct Care Worker training and 24 preparing for onboarding with partner provider agencies. Participants may also pursue additional certifications—such as Certified Caregiver or Certified Nursing Assistant—to advance their careers in allied health professions.

“We believe strong communities are built when families have stability, older adults stay connected, and caregivers have real pathways to opportunity,” said Mike Hofer, Chief Growth Officer for Wellpoint. “This investment is about more than funding programs. It is about strengthening Southern Arizona’s care infrastructure from the ground up. By expanding access to food for families, empowering trusted community connectors, and building a pipeline of well-trained direct care professionals, we are helping ensure that individuals can age with dignity and families can thrive. We are proud to partner with United Way to drive solutions that create lasting impact across Pima County.”

About Wellpoint

Wellpoint, part of the Elevance Health family of brands, focuses on improving physical health as well as the behavioral and social drivers that impact it through a comprehensive suite of Medicare, Medicaid, and Commercial products. The Wellpoint companies offer healthcare services for consumers at every stage of life, helping individuals and communities make meaningful progress with health plans that foster independence, confidence, and whole-person health. For more information, visit www.wellpoint.com.

About United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona

United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is building a thriving community by uniting people, ideas, and resources, serving more than 400,000 individuals locally each year. With more than a century of service in the region, United Way focuses on advancing educational success, financial wellness, healthy living, housing stability, and homelessness prevention. As a community convener, United Way fosters strategic partnerships and mobilizes resources to design innovative solutions that strengthen the region and improve lives. By utilizing measurable results, United Way ensures data-driven decision-making and monitors both internal and external partner programs to maximize outcomes. Learn more at www.unitedwaytucson.org.

Photo Courtesy of United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona