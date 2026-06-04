BBA Consultants Opens New Office in Tucson

BBA Consultants announces the opening of a new office in Tucson, a strategic addition to its growing U.S. presence and a reflection of the firm’s continued commitment to being close to its clients and their projects.

BBA Consultants anticipates adding approximately 25 jobs over the next several years. The new office will be located at 1860 E. River Road.

The new office strengthens BBA’s network in the American Southwest and complements existing offices in Lakewood, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Utah; Elko, Nevada; and the Greater Boston Area, deepening the firm’s reach across key markets in the country.

The announcement was made in front of the industry, at an event hosted by The Chamber of Southern Arizona, featuring Gov. Katie Hobbs. The gathering brought together more than 300 investors and community leaders, and the news was well-received, underscoring the depth of the local industry community and the relevance of BBA’s growing presence in the region.

This expansion is part of BBA’s U.S. growth strategy, one focused on building meaningful proximity to clients and their operations. Tucson and the broader Arizona region represent a significant opportunity, with active mining operations in which BBA’s integrated expertise, spanning engineering, environmental, advisory and field services, is directly applicable.

“Tucson is a natural next step in how we’re building our U.S. platform. It’s a market we know well, with strong project activity and a talented professional community. Opening an office here lets us serve our clients better, on the ground, where the work happens,” said Benoit Richard, VP of international operations for BBA Consultants.

“Our ambition is to build a strong regional presence while deepening our support for clients across the Southwest and Mexico. Our strategic location brings us closer to our clients’ operations, strengthens cross-border collaboration, and enables us to better support the industries essential to advancing the energy transition,” said Francisco Barrios, principal engineer for BBA Consultants.

“This expansion of a globally recognized Canada-based engineering company is a great example of the power of foreign direct investment strategies at work in Southern Arizona,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of The Chamber of Southern Arizona. “BBA Consultants joins many other local firms supporting our mining industry and strengthens our competitiveness as a major mining center.”

BBA’s approach is built around local expertise supported by a broader platform. The Tucson office will be staffed by professionals working directly in the region, close to client sites and operations, backed by a network of close to 2,000 professionals across the Americas. That combination of local presence and integrated depth is what allows BBA to mobilize the right expertise, wherever and whenever projects take shape.

Photo courtesy BBA Consultants