Fox Restaurant Concepts Announces Flower Child to Open in Tucson Apr. 4

Tucson native Sam Fox and his team at Fox Restaurant Concepts have announced a vibrant and delicious new dining experience coming to Tucson on Apr. 4 with the grand opening of Flower Child.

Boasting “Healthy Food for a Happy World”, Fox’s Flower Child is preparing to welcome guests with warm, positive energy, genuine hospitality, and feel-good eats that will leave them wanting more each time they visit.

Located at the Campbell Plaza in midtown, Flower Child will introduce fresh, new Flower favs, just in time for the Grand Opening, bringing healthy, seasonal dishes and drinks in addition to beloved fan-favorites that everyone can enjoy together.

Starting in Tucson with the opening of the original Wildflower restaurant in 1998, Fox created Fox Restaurant Concepts and has since introduced dozens of unique brands around the country. Fox is looking forward to opening a location in the place where it all began, joining fellow FRC brands Wildflower, Culinary Dropout, Blanco Cocina + Cantina, and Zinburger – in addition to Doughbird, opening only weeks after Flower Child.

“Opening a restaurant is a show of love for the city and for the people who will eat there,” said Fox. “Bringing Flower Child to Tucson – to all my friends, family, and the incredible community who has supported us since the beginning – is immensely special. I‘m looking forward to serving our Tucson friends Flower Child.”

Flower Child plans to celebrate the grand opening with a variety of local partnerships and activations, a giveback day, and giveaways. Guests are encouraged to download the Flower Child app and everyone who downloads and places an order on the app during opening week has a chance to win a $1,000 app credit! This multifunctional app not only provides a way to place an order for pick-up or delivery but also can be used to view the menu, scan to pay in-restaurant, and earn exclusive rewards such as free dishes, birthday treats, and more. In addition to ordering on the app, there are plenty of other convenient ways to enjoy delicious, healthy food from Flower Child including dine-in, pickup, and delivery.

Flower Child is currently hiring for all hourly positions at the Tucson location, including both front and back of house. The restaurant is looking for people to join the team who are passionate about convenient, nutritious eating; embody the spirit of positivity and dedication; and aim to serve and make guests smile within a fast-paced environment.