Cox Communications Updates Huachuca City Residents on Expansion Plans

Cox Communications recently met with a standing room-only group of residents at the Huachuca City Community Center to hear from Lisa Lovallo, Southern Arizona market VP, and Jason Knight of Cox construction and planning, on plans to bring Internet (up to 1 GIG speeds), video, and voice to Huachuca City.

Huachuca City Mayor Johann Wallace, several city council members and City Manager, Suzanne Harvey, along with Joe Casey from Cochise County were also on hand.

Cox is aiming to complete this expansion project by late August. Residents attending the community meeting engaged with Cox leadership, city and county officials, who answered their questions.

Residents also watched a short video about Cox’s construction process. In addition, Cox shared information about its low-cost digital equity programs for those who qualify. Residents then enjoyed dinner compliments of Cox from Gunny’s Barbeque.

Pictured above – Cox Southern Arizona Market VP Lisa Lovallo speaks with Huachuca City residents about expansion plans.