Tucson Medical Center Receives $5 Million Gift from Humberto and Czarina Lopez

Tucson Medical Center has announced a major gift from the Humberto and Czarina Lopez family that will establish an endowment supporting the nationally recognized cardiovascular center at the hospital. The initiative, totaling $5,000,000, will provide a consistent source of funding to support the center’s life-changing work.

The TMC CardioVascular Center is recognized nationally for innovation and excellence, and this generous gift from the Lopez family reflects the value that the community places on investing in this program. The donation includes a $1 million match, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the center’s important work.

As part of the gift agreement, the program will be renamed the Iliana Maria Lopez CardioVascular Center at Tucson Medical Center. This naming honors the Lopez family’s commitment to the people of Southern Arizona as well as the legacy of cardiac services at TMC and recognizes the outcomes of the work being done by the dedicated physicians and staff every day.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that the TMC CardioVascular Center team does every day to change lives and deliver exceptional care with compassion,” said TMC CEO Mimi Coomler. “This generous gift from the Lopez family will help ensure that we can continue to provide the best cardiovascular care in Southern Arizona and beyond for years to come.”

“My family, like those of many Southern Arizonans, has been touched by cardiovascular illness,” said Humberto. “Contributing to the long-term success of this already-prominent program was a simple decision, especially understanding how many people in this community benefit from their lifesaving, cutting-edge treatments.”