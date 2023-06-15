Pima County Approves New Contract with Longtime Economic Partner Sun Corridor Inc.

By a unanimous vote June 6, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with Sun Corridor Inc. to provide economic development services on the county’s behalf.

The regional economic development nonprofit has worked in partnership with Pima County since 2005. Under the agreement, Sun Corridor will work with county officials toward the goals of the Pima County Economic Development Strategic Plan and provide regular reports on its progress.

Sun Corridor Inc. has been a key partner and regional resource for the county for economic development across Southern Arizona. It helps provide comprehensive programs and services to meet the region’s economic goals, including base industry attraction, retention and expansion.