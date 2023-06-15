Pima County Approves New Contract with Longtime Economic Partner Sun Corridor Inc.

BizTUCSONJune 15, 2023
Less than a minute

By a unanimous vote June 6, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with Sun Corridor Inc. to provide economic development services on the county’s behalf. 

The regional economic development nonprofit has worked in partnership with Pima County since 2005. Under the agreement, Sun Corridor will work with county officials toward the goals of the Pima County Economic Development Strategic Plan and provide regular reports on its progress.

Sun Corridor Inc. has been a key partner and regional resource for the county for economic development across Southern Arizona. It helps provide comprehensive programs and services to meet the region’s economic goals, including base industry attraction, retention and expansion.

BizTUCSONJune 15, 2023
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Southwest Airlines to Start Seasonal Nonstop Service from Tucson to Dallas

June 15, 2023

UArizona to Launch New Computer Science and Engineering Degree

June 15, 2023

Film Tucson Highlights Recent Work with Hollywood Western, Honda Commercial

June 15, 2023

Monsoon Chocolate Café + Market Opens New Location in Central Tucson

June 15, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button