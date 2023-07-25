Emagine Solutions Technology Wins $1 Million from U.S. National Science Foundation

Emagine Solutions Technology was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research program to conduct research and development work on further developing proprietary AI models as well as integrating systems with the biggest Electronic Health Record system in the nation, making The Journey Pregnancy App a more robust tool for patients and medical professionals.

Emagine addresses the maternal health crisis with remote patient monitoring technology designed to improve pregnancy care. Its continuing effort to increase access to vital maternal health tools comes amid reports that the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality in the developed world.

Meanwhile, maternal health disparities are actually increasing, particularly within communities of color, who face systemic inequalities when interacting with the healthcare system.

“The U.S. maternal health crisis is felt by every community in our country,” says Emagine Solutions Technology Co-Founder and CEO Courtney Williams. “The National Science Foundation provides vital funding, policy and support that allows us to develop much-needed solutions, capture the attention of the nation and drive real change.”

The Journey Pregnancy App is available for free at Apple’s App Store and Google Play.