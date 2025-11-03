Tucson REALTORS® Charitable Foundation Hosts Nov. 7 Golf Tournament

Less than a minute

The TRCF Veterans Day Golf Tournament, on Nov. 7, is a mission-driven event that supports local heroes.

Hosted by the Tucson REALTORS® Charitable Foundation, this annual tournament raises vital funds to improve lives through housing-related initiatives and community support.

When: Friday, Nov. 7, 2025

Time: Registration 7 – 8 a.m. | Shotgun Start at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Omni Tucson National Resort

2025 beneficiary: ESPERANZA

ESPERANZA is a local nonprofit dedicated to helping homeless veterans rebuild their lives with dignity through housing, job training, and wraparound support services.

Here is the link to sign up: www.classy.org/event/trcf-golf-tournament/e688067

For more information, contact foundation@mlssaz.com.