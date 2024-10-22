El Rio Health Plans for New Center

El Rio Health, Meridian and Tenet Healthcare have reached an agreement for El Rio Health to acquire the former Tucson Heart Hospital located near the intersection of River Road and Stone Avenue.

The newly planned El Rio Health Center will be the 15th El Rio location in Tucson.

Richard M. Kleiner, principal, commercial properties, for Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR, represented Meridian’s purchase and El Rio’s lease of the property. Collaboration initiated by Kleiner between El Rio Health and Meridian led to negotiation of a deal structure which provided El Rio Health with a flexible option to own the medical facility at a favorable purchase price and ensured a turnkey construction solution.

As need continues to grow for medical, dental and behavioral health services in Southern Arizona, El Rio remains committed, with the help of its partners, to improving primary care accessibility. The Pima County Community Health Needs Assessment identified access to healthcare as one of the top-rated health priorities. It was also identified as a critical need in the recent Sun Corridor Inc. report for companies looking to locate businesses to Tucson. This new 95,000-square-foothealth center will bring economic opportunities and care to approximately 24,000 people annually.

While searching for a location to expand the existing Northwest Health Center at Prince & Oracle, El Rio obtained feedback and support from community partners, including Pima County, the Pima County Health Department, the City of Tucson, and other stakeholders and service providers. Support for increased access to services and this location was received from all.

“The growing needs in this area of our city are high and we have worked over the last several years on how and where to expand our services. We are excited for this opportunity to better serve Tucsonans and greatly appreciate the community support we receive.” said Clinton Kuntz, DBH, El Rio Health CEO.

The El Rio Foundation is making plans to launch a special fundraising campaign in early 2025 to engage private individual, corporate and foundation support for this important health center expansion project.

It has received significant early support from the Diane & Bruce Halle Foundation, among other local donors. The Health Resources and Services Administration under the Department of Health and Human Services granted an equipment grant.

El Rio is at a critical juncture where the needs of the community for primary medical, dental, and behavioral health care are growing exponentially. This is especially true for underserved people and their families. El Rio is working to meet these needs with the help of partners and investors.

Renovations of the facility will begin soon and will be led by BWS Architects. An opening date is expected in 2026.