El Rio Health Honored by American Medical Association

El Rio Health has earned Gold level recognition from the American Medical Association as a Joy in Medicine™ health organization. El Rio is one of 11 gold awardees nationwide and is the first Federally Qualified Health Center to receive this recognition.



The prestigious AMA distinction is granted to organizations that meet the rigorous criteria of the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program and acknowledges the nation’s leaders in prioritizing proven efforts to enhance the well-being and professional fulfillment of physicians. The honor is valid for two years.



“We are truly honored to receive this recognition from the AMA and are especially excited to be the first Federally Qualified Health Center to be recognized at this level,” said Dr. Mark Schildt, El Rio Health Chief Wellness Officer. “Thanks to the support from all levels of our organization, we have been able to make significant strides in shifting organizational culture towards a culture of well-being and the AMA’s Joy in Medicine framework has been an invaluable tool in helping to guide us along this path. At the same time, we are acutely aware that our clinicians continue to face daily challenges that negatively impact their well-being, and that this recognition is just one step in the ongoing journey towards creating a workplace where all our clinicians can thrive both professionally and personally.”

After peaking during the COVID-19 pandemic, the physician burnout rate has dipped under 50% for the first time in four years. This is a milestone in preventing and reducing physician burnout, but continued efforts are essential to ensure doctors receive the support they need to thrive and achieve national health goals.



“Physicians are humans caring for other human beings, strained by factors beyond their control and challenged by the enormous expectations placed on them to continuously deliver high quality, compassionate care. There is no doubt change is needed, but what needs to change is not the doctors,” said AMA President Dr. Bruce A. Scott. “A national movement is gaining momentum to transform health care work systems and fix the root causes of physician burnout. Health organizations that have earned the AMA’s Joy in Medicine recognition are leading this movement with bold visions for redesigned clinical systems to foster professional well-being and support quality care.”



“The goal of the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program is to equip health systems with evidence-informed strategies that promote physician well-being,” said Dr. Christine Sinsky, AMA VP of professional satisfaction. “Reducing burnout requires health system leaders to invest in systems-based solutions that provide resources to match the demands placed on physicians. There is so much health systems can do to improve physician well-being while also improving patient care. We designed the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program to provide leaders with an actionable road map to solutions that will help physicians and patients thrive.”



“At El Rio Health, some examples of just a few of the interventions employed as part of their Clinician Well-being program include dinner/discussion groups to help foster camaraderie and connection, close collaboration with Clinical Informatics and IT Departments to continually optimize the EHR experience, regularly assessing key leadership behaviors among clinical leaders and providing opportunities for ongoing leadership development, and working with key partners such as Compassion Institute, MAVEN Project, and Capacitar to provide clinicians with a diverse menu of support resources depending on their individual needs,” said Schildt.



Since its inception in 2019, the AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program has recognized more than 100 organizations across the country. In 2024, a total of 62 health systems nationwide earned recognition with documented efforts to reduce system-level drivers of work-related burnout and demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork and support.

These 2024 organizations join a strong cohort of currently recognized organizations from the 2023 program.