“Rockin’ 4 Heroes” Concert in Oro Valley, Returns November 9th to Celebrate Those Who Serve

Live music, a wide variety of local food truck favorites, police robotic dogs, a car donation, and heroes galore will take center stage at the 5th Annual Rockin’ 4 Heroes Concert on Sunday, November 9, at James D. Kriegh Park in Oro Valley. This free, community-wide event pays public tribute to the men and women who protect, serve and sacrifice—First Responders, Active-Duty Military, Veterans, and Gold Star Families.

Proceeds from the concert support the organization’s Hero Fund which powers programs that benefit those who serve. Among the initiatives is the recently announced $50,000 Rockin’ 4 Heroes Student Veteran Endowment at the University of Arizona, designed to cover expenses the GI Bill doesn’t—helping student veterans and Gold Star family members stay focused on achieving their academic goals.

Free Community Event Honors First Responders, Military, Veterans, and Gold Star Families

Sunday, November 9, 2025

James Kriegh Park | 23 Calle Concordia | Oro Valley, AZ

Gates Open 1:00 pm | Event Start 2:00 pm

The Hero Fund also made possible the Rockin’ 4 Heroes Jacob Dindinger Memorial EMT Scholarship at Pima Community College. TThis Endowment has already enabled two new EMTs/First Responders to earn their certifications tuition-free and begin serving our local community.

“Rockin’ 4 Heroes is more than just a concert—it’s a heartfelt thank-you to the brave men and women who protect, serve, and sacrifice for all of us,” said Michael Quinn, who co-founded the nonprofit along with his wife, Bonnie. “We’re honored to bring the community together each year to celebrate their courage and ensure they are supported through programs like our Hero Fund.”

Returning by popular demand to headline this year’s concert is the Lexington Lab Band, a group of central Kentucky musicians who have built a worldwide fanbase through their acclaimed YouTube performances and recordings. Opening performances will feature local young musicians fincluding Mariachi Voces de mi Pueblo from Pueblo High School, and Elite Theater Academy of Oro Valley.

Admission to the concert is free, thanks to the generosity of community sponsors including Presenting Sponsor HSL Properties, along with Bezalel Builders, State Farm Insurance, the Town of Oro Valley, Pima County Attractions and Tourism, Whelan Engineering, Hughes Federal Credit Union, Tucson Plastic Surgery, and many others.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for open lawn seating and to visit www.Rockin4Heroes.org

ABOUT ROCKIN’ 4 HEROES

Rockin’ 4 Heroes is a 501c3 all-volunteer nonprofit whose mission is to honor and support First Responders, Active Military, Veterans and Gold Star families; to raise awareness of their selfless service and sacrifices, and to inspire future generations of heroes who will serve and protect our communities, state and country.