Murals Going Up at Mosaic Quarter

Work is starting on the new original murals being created by six chosen artists at the Iceplex and Field House at Mosaic Quarter.

The MQ muralists, announced in May, are: Ignacio Garcia, Jessica Gonzales, Pen Macias, Danny Martin, Rock Martinez and Joe Pagac.

Martin has started his mural in Rink 2 at MQ Iceplex, and Martinez begins his in Rink 3 this July. Outside, four exterior mural locations are primed and ready for this fall.

For MQ CEO Frank Knott, watching paint hit the wall for the first time is a moment he has been looking forward to since the beginning.

“From the very first conversation we had about what Mosaic Quarter could be, art was never an afterthought,” said Knott. “It was part of the foundation. Seeing Danny in there working, watching something that lived on paper for years start to take shape on those walls — that is one of my favorite parts of this whole project. There is no other iceplex in the country that will have anything like this, and that is exactly the point.”

Martin has been developing his concept since the day he said yes, weaving his signature sugar skull imagery into a hockey theme, creating something that feels at home in an ice rink and unmistakably rooted in Tucson at the same time.

Tucson has always had a rich arts identity, built over generations by artists who chose to stay and pour themselves into this city. MQ’s commitment to engage six of those artists into MQ isn’t just about putting Tucson on a map. It’s about honoring what is already here and giving it a permanent home where tens of thousands of people will walk past it every year.

Photo courtesy Mosaic Quarter