Pima County Deputy Administrator Carmine DeBonis Jr. Joins Tech Parks Arizona Governance Board

Tech Parks Arizona has announced the appointment of Carmine DeBonis Jr., deputy county administrator for Pima County, to the board of directors that oversees the University of Arizona’s tech parks.

Campus Research Corporation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation established to maintain, develop, operate, market and lease the parks to support the educational, research and land grant mission of UA. The CRC board of directors supports Tech Parks Arizona’s leadership team in creating long-term sustainability and meaningful impact in the community, region and state.

DeBonis joins the CRC board and brings more than three decades of public service experience and a deep understanding of regional development, infrastructure, economic development and community partnerships. A UA graduate, he currently serves a diverse portfolio of 10 county departments, including Public Works, Economic Development, Environmental Quality, and Finance and Risk Management. Throughout his career, DeBonis has gained exposure to nearly every aspect of government service, enabling him to build strong partnerships and foster collaboration across the public and private sectors. From 2001 to 2016, he served as Pima County development services director, where he was recognized for his emphasis on partnership-building, team development and delivering exceptional customer service. Today, he continues to draw on those experiences to help deliver critical county services that strengthen the region and enhance quality of life for Pima County residents.

“We are pleased to welcome Carmine to the CRC board,” said Carol Stewart, UA VP and CEO of UA Tech Parks and president of the UA Center for Innovation. “His extensive experience in public administration and commitment to strengthening our region will be a tremendous asset as we continue advancing innovation, economic opportunity and the long-term success of the university’s tech parks.”

DeBonis succeeds Jan Lesher, whose service on the CRC board reflected her steadfast commitment to UA, Pima County and the broader Southern Arizona community.

As Tech Parks Arizona continues to foster innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth, the organization looks forward to DeBonis’ contributions and perspectives in support of its mission and vision for the future.

Image courtesy Tech Parks Arizona