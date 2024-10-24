Desert Dove Apartments Breaks Ground in Tucson

Desert Dove Apartments project team recently held a successful groundbreaking event in Tucson. 

One of the first Arizona YIGBY (Yes to God’s Backyard) projects, Desert Dove Apartments is utilizing a vacant lot on Desert Dove Christian Church to create an affordable housing community. The project will include 63 units, four buildings, two-story walk-ups.

 A common space will include a walk-in freezer for the church to utilize for food distribution efforts. The church supports a monthly food distribution event in conjunction with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to deliver essential pantry staples to the community surrounding Grijalva Elementary. This enhancement to the campus is a positive step for combating food insecurity within the neighborhood. 

The groundbreaking featured speeches from various partners and community leaders, including Kristopher Ortega of GHK Arizona, Chairman of the San Xavier District (Tohono O’odham Nation) Austin Nunez, Arizona Department of Housing Rental Programs Administrator Melanie Brewer, Arizona State Rep. Betty Villegas, Tucson Council Member Lane Santa Cruz, representatives from Desert Dove Church, and others. 

Perlman Architects of Arizona is serving as architect for the project. Tofel Dent Construction is the general contractor.


