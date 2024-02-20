Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Lists Top PGA Tour Champion Commitments

2024 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Tournament Chairman Joe Hickle has announced the initial round of player commitments for the upcoming PGA TOUR Champions tournament, set to be played at La Paloma Country Club Mar. 8-10.

David Toms will return to defend his 2023 title against a strong field of competitors that includes 2018 tournament champion Steve Stricker; 2022 Charles Schwab Cup winner Steven Alker; World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els; 2022 Cologuard Classic champion Miguel Angel Jimenez; and Cologuard ambassador Jerry Kelly. Padraig Harrington and Stewart Cink are also scheduled to make their Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences debuts. Other past tournament champions currently in the field include Marco Dawson (2015), Woody Austin (2016), Tom Lehman (2017), Mark O’Meara (2019), and Kevin Sutherland (2021). 2020 Cologuard Classic champion Bernhard Langer will miss this year’s tournament due to a recent torn Achilles tendon injury.

The 2024 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2.2 million purse, with $330,000 to the winner. PGA TOUR Champions golfers have until Friday, Mar. 1 to commit to play in the Cologuard Classic and the tournament has five sponsor exemptions to award prior to the start of the tournament. Therefore, the field will continue to change as players with higher priority rankings commit to play in the tournament.

Golf fans donating non-perishable food items or making a minimum $5 donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona will receive a complimentary general admission ticket to Saturday, Mar. 9of the 2024 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences, compliments of presenting sponsor Exact Sciences.

Non-perishable food items and monetary donations are currently being collected at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona (3003 S. Country Club Rd., Tucson, AZ 85713); Rao Plastic Surgery (7341 E. Tanque Verde, Tucson, AZ 85715); the Center for Neurosciences (2450 E. River Road, Tucson, AZ 85737); and will also be collected at the PGA TOUR Champions tournament’s main entrance on Saturday, Mar. 9, in exchange for a complimentary general admission ticket. In tandem with this program, Mar. 9 is also Dress in Blue Day at the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences, commemorating National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Fans, players, caddies and announcers are encouraged to wear blue to help raise awareness of colon cancer.

Over the past seven years, charity and community impact have been at the core of the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences. Southern Arizona youth sports and colon cancer awareness initiatives have benefitted from tournament proceeds, including more than $3.1 million since the 2018 tournament, the first with Cologuard® as title sponsor.

The Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament raises awareness of colorectal cancer, highlights different screening options, and honors those affected by the disease. For more information on the Cologuard Classic, visit www.CologuardClassic.com. This globally recognized tournament is made possible by title sponsor Exact Sciences, the Tucson Conquistadores, volunteers, fans, key community partnerships as well as organizations such as University of Arizona and Operation Hat Trick.