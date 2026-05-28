Ascent Aviation Services Promotes Tim McGuire to President and COO

Ascent Aviation Services, a leading provider of aircraft maintenance, storage, disassembly, and modification services, has announced the promotion of Tim McGuire to president and COO, effective immediately.

Over the past four years serving as COO, McGuire has played a pivotal role in strengthening Ascent’s operational performance, improving productivity, reducing damage and rework, and further reinforcing customer confidence in the company’s capabilities and service excellence.

In his expanded role, McGuire will continue leading Ascent’s day-to-day operational performance while gradually assuming oversight of additional corporate functions, including Sales & Marketing, Contracts, and Finance. These transitions will be implemented thoughtfully to ensure continuity for employees, customers, and ongoing programs — including preparations for Ascent’s first Boeing 777-300ER passenger-to-freighter modification program.

“Tim has become a trusted leader across the organization and a valued partner to our customers, employees, and shareholders,” said Ascent CEO Dave Querio. “I have tremendous confidence in Tim and in what we will accomplish together as we continue building the future of Ascent.”

Following the transition of these additional responsibilities, McGuire will oversee the day-to-day management of the company, allowing executive leadership to increasingly focus on corporate strategy, growth initiatives, shareholder engagement, and positioning Ascent for long-term success.

Current reporting structures remain unchanged at this time, and additional updates will be communicated as transitions occur.

“Together, we are moving the company forward, growing the business, and increasing the global recognition of the Ascent Aviation Services name and brand,” added Dave Querio.

Pictured above – Tim McGuire, President and COO, Ascent Aviation Services. Image courtesy Ascent Aviation Services.