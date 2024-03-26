Raytheon Gets $1.2 Billion Contract for Missile Defense Systems for Germany

Raytheon, an RTX business, was awarded a $1.2 billion contract to supply Germany with Patriot® air and missile defense systems. These systems will augment Germany’s existing air defense infrastructure with additional Patriot equipment.

The scope of the contract includes the most current Patriot Configuration 3+ radars, launchers, command and control stations, associated spares and support.

Patriot is the backbone of air defense for 19 countries, including Germany, the U.S. and Ukraine. The formidable, combat-proven performance of Patriot continues to demonstrate its effectiveness against the most advanced and complex threats.

“This contract reflects the global emphasis on advanced air and missile defense capabilities and the steadfast confidence in Patriot,” said Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. “With this expansion, Germany will not only modernize its own significant air defense but enhance its interoperability with allies and further strengthen a core NATO mission.”

Patriot is the only combat-proven, ground-based air and missile defense capability available in the world to defeat advanced long-range cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles, and the full spectrum of air-breathing threats. Through investments by all Patriot partner nations, the technology is continuously refreshed, tested and upgraded.